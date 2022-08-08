Is RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is RE/MAX Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, RE/MAX Holdings had US$450.2m of debt, up from US$222.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$118.1m in cash leading to net debt of about US$332.1m.

NYSE:RMAX Debt to Equity History August 8th 2022

How Strong Is RE/MAX Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, RE/MAX Holdings had liabilities of US$126.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$556.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$118.1m and US$38.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$526.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$827.7m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on RE/MAX Holdings' use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

RE/MAX Holdings's debt is 3.3 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.5 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. It is well worth noting that RE/MAX Holdings's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 30% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if RE/MAX Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, RE/MAX Holdings generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 95% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, RE/MAX Holdings's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its net debt to EBITDA. All these things considered, it appears that RE/MAX Holdings can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for RE/MAX Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

