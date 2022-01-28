Is RBLX Stock a Buy? Here’s What 6 Analysts Think About Roblox Price Predictions.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Down 48% this month and at a 52-week low of $53.84, is Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock a buy?

The San Mateo, California-based video game developer’s stock has come down sharply since hitting an all-time high of $141.60 on Nov. 22. The decline has come despite the company reporting decent earnings, strong growth projections and being identified as a beneficiary of the virtual world known as the metaverse.

But given the severity of the current slump, many analysts are now saying that Roblox is a buy with considerable upside. Here is a breakdown of current price predictions on RBLX stock.

Analyst Price Predictions

Morgan Stanley has a “buy” rating on RBLX stock and a $115 price target, which would be 102% higher than current levels.

BTIG also has a “buy” rating on the stock and a price target of $133 a share, which would be 133% higher than where the stock is at right now.

Also with a “buy” rating is Needham, which has a price target of $136 on Roblox shares, implying a future gain of 138%.

Truist Financial has a more modest price target on RBLX stock of $92 per share, but maintains a “buy” rating.

One of the few “sell” ratings on Roblox stock is from Benchmark. However, even Benchmark’s price target of $70 is 23% higher than where the company’s shares are at right now.

KeyBanc maintains a “hold” rating on RBLX stock.

What’s Next for Roblox

The consensus view is that the selloff in Roblox’s stock has been overdone. The median price target on the shares among a total of 11 professional analysts who cover the company is $123, which would be 125% higher than the current price. It’s worth noting that when Roblox next reports earnings, Wall Street is forecasting fourth-quarter revenue to soar 148% year over year. While not yet profitable, Roblox is a fast-growing company.

Investors who are willing to risk buying the shares amid the current volatility and hold for six months or longer could be rewarded handsomely. However, the market gyrations now taking place could continue for some time yet. While RBLX stock is now at a 52-week low, it could fall even further in coming days and weeks.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

