Is Raytheon (RTN) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Raytheon (RTN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Raytheon is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 33 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTN's full-year earnings has moved 1.23% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RTN has moved about 44.13% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 31.53% on average. This shows that Raytheon is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, RTN belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 45.18% so far this year, meaning that RTN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track RTN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

