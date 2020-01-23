Is Raytheon (RTN) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Raytheon (RTN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Raytheon is one of 34 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTN's full-year earnings has moved 0.06% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that RTN has returned about 4.40% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 4.01% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Raytheon is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, RTN is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.41% so far this year, meaning that RTN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track RTN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

