Is Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM). RYAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for RYAM is its P/B ratio of 0.33. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.95. RYAM's P/B has been as high as 0.77 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.52, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. RYAM has a P/S ratio of 0.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.49.

Another great Paper and Related Products stock you could consider is Veritiv (VRTV), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Veritiv is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.56. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 7.58 and average PEG ratio of 0.65.

VRTV's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.54 and as low as 7.60, with a median of 12.11. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.57, as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.53.

Veritiv sports a P/B ratio of 3.21 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 0.95. In the past 52 weeks, VRTV's P/B has been as high as 4.10, as low as 1.53, with a median of 2.54.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Rayonier Advanced Materials and Veritiv are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RYAM and VRTV sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

