Is RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does RAVE Restaurant Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, RAVE Restaurant Group had US$2.22m of debt, up from US$1.54m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$6.29m in cash, so it actually has US$4.07m net cash.

How Healthy Is RAVE Restaurant Group's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:RAVE Debt to Equity History May 4th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that RAVE Restaurant Group had liabilities of US$2.25m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$6.21m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$6.29m and US$1.93m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$250.0k.

This state of affairs indicates that RAVE Restaurant Group's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$23.4m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, RAVE Restaurant Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, RAVE Restaurant Group's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 76% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since RAVE Restaurant Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While RAVE Restaurant Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, RAVE Restaurant Group saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that RAVE Restaurant Group has US$4.07m in net cash. Despite its cash we think that RAVE Restaurant Group seems to struggle to grow its EBIT, so we are wary of the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for RAVE Restaurant Group you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

