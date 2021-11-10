Is Range Resources (RRC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Range Resources (RRC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RRC and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Range Resources is one of 255 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RRC's full-year earnings has moved 38.78% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, RRC has returned 262.39% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 39.73% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Range Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, RRC belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 121.10% this year, meaning that RRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RRC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.