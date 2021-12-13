Is Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Range Resources's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Range Resources had US$2.95b of debt in September 2021, down from US$3.09b, one year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Range Resources' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:RRC Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Range Resources had liabilities of US$1.65b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.48b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$478.0k as well as receivables valued at US$366.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$4.76b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$4.63b, we think shareholders really should watch Range Resources's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Range Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Range Resources wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 53%, to US$2.8b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Range Resources's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost US$249m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. It's fair to say the loss of US$441m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. And until that time we think this is a risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Range Resources you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

