Is Randstad Holding NV (RANJY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Randstad Holding NV (RANJY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Randstad Holding NV is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 307 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Randstad Holding NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RANJY's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, RANJY has returned 6% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 16.3%. As we can see, Randstad Holding NV is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Robert Half (RHI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.4%.

For Robert Half, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Randstad Holding NV is a member of the Staffing Firms industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.3% so far this year, so RANJY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Robert Half is also part of the same industry.

Randstad Holding NV and Robert Half could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.