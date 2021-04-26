Is Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ramaco Resources Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Ramaco Resources had US$17.5m of debt, an increase on US$12.9m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$5.30m, its net debt is less, at about US$12.2m.

How Strong Is Ramaco Resources' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ramaco Resources had liabilities of US$29.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$30.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.30m and US$20.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$33.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Ramaco Resources has a market capitalization of US$168.8m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ramaco Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Ramaco Resources made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$169m, which is a fall of 27%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Ramaco Resources's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$19m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$11m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ramaco Resources you should be aware of.

