Is Ramaco Resources (METC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ramaco Resources (METC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Ramaco Resources is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ramaco Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for METC's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, METC has moved about 7.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 1.4% on average. This shows that Ramaco Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sunoco LP (SUN) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.7%.

In Sunoco LP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Ramaco Resources belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #228 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.5% so far this year, so METC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sunoco LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #195. The industry has moved +13.2% year to date.

Ramaco Resources and Sunoco LP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

