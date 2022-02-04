Is Ramaco Resources, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:METC) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last week. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Ramaco Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ramaco Resources is:

8.4% = US$16m ÷ US$194m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Ramaco Resources' Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

At first glance, Ramaco Resources' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 22%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. In spite of this, Ramaco Resources was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 31% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ramaco Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:METC Past Earnings Growth February 4th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Ramaco Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ramaco Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Summary

Overall, we feel that Ramaco Resources certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

