Is Ralph Lauren Stock A Buy?

Ralph Lauren’s stock (NYSE: RL), a company engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings, has declined by almost 2% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $130. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned an almost similar decline over the last five days. Now, is RL stock poised to decline further? We believe the company remains fundamentally undervalued and there could be room for gains in the stock going forward. Specifically, there is a 55% chance of a rise in RL’s stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on RL Stock Chances of Rise for more details.

5D: RL -1.7%, vs. S&P500 -1.6%; Underperformed market (31% likelihood event)

10D: RL 6.5%, vs. S&P500 -1.4%; Outperformed market (14% likelihood event)

21D: RL 5.1%, vs. S&P500 -0.01%; Outperformed market (28% likelihood event)

