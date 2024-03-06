Is Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ralph Lauren (RL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ralph Lauren is one of 292 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ralph Lauren is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RL's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RL has moved about 25.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 1.4%. As we can see, Ralph Lauren is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Netflix (NFLX). The stock is up 22.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Netflix's current year EPS has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ralph Lauren is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that RL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Netflix belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #205. The industry has moved +8.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Ralph Lauren and Netflix as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.