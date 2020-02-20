Is Ralph Lauren (RL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ralph Lauren (RL). RL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.87. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.40. Over the last 12 months, RL's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.32 and as low as 10.45, with a median of 14.14.

We also note that RL holds a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.66. RL's PEG has been as high as 4.42 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.64, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that RL has a P/B ratio of 2.85. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.13. Over the past 12 months, RL's P/B has been as high as 3.19 and as low as 2.16, with a median of 2.83.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that RL has a P/CF ratio of 9.78. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. RL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.30. Within the past 12 months, RL's P/CF has been as high as 14.86 and as low as 9.13, with a median of 12.10.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ralph Lauren is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

