Is Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Rafael Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of October 2021 Rafael Holdings had US$14.7m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$72.4m in cash, leading to a US$57.7m net cash position.

A Look At Rafael Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:RFL Debt to Equity History December 17th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Rafael Holdings had liabilities of US$17.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$81.0k falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$72.4m in cash and US$712.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$55.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Rafael Holdings' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Rafael Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Rafael Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Rafael Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$3.9m, which is a fall of 17%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Rafael Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Rafael Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$19m and booked a US$152m accounting loss. But at least it has US$57.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Rafael Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

