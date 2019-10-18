Is Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Radiant Logistics (RLGT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Radiant Logistics is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 152 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RLGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLGT's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, RLGT has moved about 29.65% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 13.66% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Radiant Logistics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, RLGT belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.55% this year, meaning that RLGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on RLGT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

