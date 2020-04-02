Is RA PHARMCTL INC (RARX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has RA PHARMCTL INC (RARX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

RA PHARMCTL INC is a member of our Medical group, which includes 896 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RARX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RARX's full-year earnings has moved 40.30% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RARX has gained about 2.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.02% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, RA PHARMCTL INC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, RARX is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.09% this year, meaning that RARX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to RARX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

