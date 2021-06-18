Is Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Quotient Technology Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Quotient Technology had debt of US$180.0m, up from US$168.9m in one year. However, it does have US$241.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$61.1m.

How Healthy Is Quotient Technology's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:QUOT Debt to Equity History June 18th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Quotient Technology had liabilities of US$125.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$201.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$241.1m and US$119.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$32.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Quotient Technology has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Quotient Technology boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Quotient Technology can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Quotient Technology wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 5.9%, to US$462m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Quotient Technology?

Although Quotient Technology had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$34m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Quotient Technology you should know about.

