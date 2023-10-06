Is QuickLogic (QUIK) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has QuickLogic (QUIK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

QuickLogic is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. QuickLogic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QUIK's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that QUIK has returned about 68.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 34.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that QuickLogic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Shopify (SHOP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.4%.

Over the past three months, Shopify's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 93.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, QuickLogic belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 38.2% so far this year, so QUIK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Shopify belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +50.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on QuickLogic and Shopify as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.