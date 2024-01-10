Is Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DGX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.71. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.10. Over the past 52 weeks, DGX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.20 and as low as 13.44, with a median of 15.26.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DGX's P/B ratio of 2.46. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.53. Within the past 52 weeks, DGX's P/B has been as high as 2.99 and as low as 2.10, with a median of 2.46.

If you're looking for another solid Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare value stock, take a look at DaVita (DVA). DVA is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of DaVita currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 12.82, and its PEG ratio is 0.74. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 21.10 and 2.42.

Over the last 12 months, DVA's P/E has been as high as 15.73, as low as 9.57, with a median of 12.98, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.87, as low as 0.56, with a median of 1.01.

DaVita sports a P/B ratio of 7.20 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.53. In the past 52 weeks, DVA's P/B has been as high as 8.97, as low as 4.85, with a median of 7.72.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Quest Diagnostics and DaVita are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DGX and DVA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.