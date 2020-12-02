Is Quest Diagnostics (DGX) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Quest Diagnostics has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 15.07, as you can see in the chart below:

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 stands at about 26.46. If we focus on the long-term PE trend, Quest Diagnostics’ current PE level puts it below its midpoint over the past five years.

Further, the stock’s PE compares favorably with the Zacks Medical sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 25.68. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

We should also point out that Quest Diagnostics has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 12.32, so it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Quest Diagnostics stock in the near term too.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Quest Diagnostics has a P/S ratio of about 2.06. This is lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 4.64 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

If anything, DGX is in the lower end of its range in the time period from a P/S metric, suggesting some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate Quest Diagnostics currently has a Zacks Value Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes Quest Diagnostics a solid choice for value investors.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though Quest Diagnostics might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth Score of A and a Momentum Score of A. This gives DGX a Zacks VGM score — or its overarching fundamental grade — of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have been encouraging. The current year has seen nine estimates go higher in the past sixty days compared to no movement in the opposite direction, while the full year 2021 estimate has seen eight upward revision compared to one downward in the same time period.

This has had a positive impact on the consensus estimate though as the current year consensus estimate has improved by 19.7% in the past two months, while the full year 2021 estimate has risen by 1.4%. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Price and Consensus

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Quote

Despite this positive trend, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which indicates expectations of in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

Quest Diagnostics is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible line up of statistics on this front.

However, with a sluggish industry rank (among bottom 47% of more than 250 industries) and a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall. In fact, over the past two years, the Zacks Medical – Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry has clearly underperformed the market at large, as you can see below:

So, value investors might want to wait for industry trends to turn around in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”



From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.