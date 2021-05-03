Is Quanterix's (NASDAQ:QTRX) 234% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

While Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 234% in that time. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Because Quanterix made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Quanterix saw its revenue grow at 40% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 49% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Quanterix is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:QTRX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Quanterix rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 144% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 49% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Quanterix that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

