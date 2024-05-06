Is QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (QSG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 286 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QSG's full-year earnings has moved 57.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, QSG has gained about 101.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 3%. As we can see, QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Strategic Education (STRA). The stock has returned 30.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Strategic Education's current year EPS has increased 15.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.8% so far this year, so QSG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Strategic Education is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track QuantaSing Group Limited Unsponsored ADR and Strategic Education. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

