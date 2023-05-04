Is Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Quanta Services (PWR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Quanta Services is one of 96 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Quanta Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PWR has gained about 18.1% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 13.9%. This means that Quanta Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC). The stock has returned 39.6% year-to-date.

In Taylor Morrison Home's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 31.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Quanta Services is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.3% this year, meaning that PWR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Taylor Morrison Home, however, belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved +31% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Quanta Services and Taylor Morrison Home as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

