Is Quanta Services (PWR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Quanta Services (PWR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Quanta Services is a member of our Construction group, which includes 103 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PWR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR's full-year earnings has moved 5.46% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PWR has gained about 67.98% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 21.54%. This means that Quanta Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PWR belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.57% so far this year, meaning that PWR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on PWR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

