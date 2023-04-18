Is Quanta Services (PWR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Quanta Services (PWR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Quanta Services is one of 96 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Quanta Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PWR has returned 17.1% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 11%. This means that Quanta Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.9%.

Over the past three months, Taylor Morrison Home's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Quanta Services belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.4% so far this year, so PWR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Taylor Morrison Home falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Quanta Services and Taylor Morrison Home. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.