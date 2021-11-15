Is Quanta Services, Inc.'s(NYSE:PWR) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Quanta Services' (NYSE:PWR) stock is up by a considerable 21% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Quanta Services' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Quanta Services is:

12% = US$558m ÷ US$4.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Quanta Services' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Quanta Services seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.0%. This certainly adds some context to Quanta Services' decent 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Quanta Services' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 16% in the same period.

NYSE:PWR Past Earnings Growth November 15th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is PWR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Quanta Services Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Quanta Services has a low three-year median payout ratio of 6.2%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 94% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Quanta Services is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 2.8% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 17% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Quanta Services' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

