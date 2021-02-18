Is Quanex Building Products (NX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Quanex Building Products (NX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.15. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.79. Over the last 12 months, NX's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.21 and as low as 8.08, with a median of 16.29.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NX has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.03.

Finally, we should also recognize that NX has a P/CF ratio of 9.27. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.63. Within the past 12 months, NX's P/CF has been as high as 10.12 and as low as 3.03, with a median of 5.33.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Quanex Building Products's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NX is an impressive value stock right now.

