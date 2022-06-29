Is Qualcomm Stock a Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will talk about Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), the reason the stock popped yesterday when the overall market was red, and how its business is expanding and evolving. A TF International Securities analyst reported that Qualcomm will remain the main supplier of 5G chips for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones and will supply 100% of the mobile modems manufactured in 2023.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 28, 2022. The video was published on June 29, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.