Is Qualcomm (QCOM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Qualcomm (QCOM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Qualcomm is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Qualcomm is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, QCOM has moved about 18.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 13.5% on average. This means that Qualcomm is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY). The stock has returned 18.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Brother Industries Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Qualcomm belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.9% so far this year, so QCOM is performing better in this area.

Brother Industries Ltd. however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #184. The industry has moved +10% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Qualcomm and Brother Industries Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

