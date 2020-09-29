Is Qorvo Stock's Rally Coming To An End?

After a 1.8x rise since its low in March, at the current price of around $125 per share, we believe Qorvo Inc. stock (NASDAQ: QRVO) could see significant downside. The stock has recovered to a level higher than where it was before the drop in March, but in reality, demand and revenues will likely be negatively affected this year. Qorvo stock has already rallied from $69 to around $125 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P 500 which moved 45%.

Qorvo stock is up about 106% from levels seen at the end of 2018, over 1.5 years ago. This rise came due to a 9% rise in revenue, which combined with an 8% decrease in the outstanding share count, translated into an 18% rise in revenue per share (RPS).

Further, its P/S multiple jumped from 2.6x in 2018 to 4.7x in 2019, as investor expectations rose as a result of the companyâs improved profitability. A drop in operating expenses saw EPS rise from -$0.32 in 2018 to $2.86 in 2020. However, the P/S multiple has dropped to 4.5x so far this year, and we believe the stock could see further downside, owing to the potential weakness from a recession driven by the Covid outbreak. Our interactive dashboard What Factors Drove 105% Change in Qorvo, Inc. Stock between 2018 and now? has the underlying numbers.

So whatâs the likely trigger and timing for this downside?

The global spread of Coronavirus and the resulting lockdowns has meant there is expected to be a rise in broadband and wireless communication and this could benefit the company, as is evident from Qorvoâs Q1 â21 earnings, where revenue came in at $787 million vs $775 million for the same period last year. Lower COGS and operating expenses meant that EPS stood at $0.85, more than 2.5x higher than the $0.33 in Q1 2020. However, the current crisis has led to a further delay in the global roll-out of 5G communication. The roll-out of 5G was expected to boost the companyâs revenues. We believe Qorvo Inc.âs Q2 â21 results in October will paint a clearer picture with respect to the impact of this delay on the companyâs profitability, but we expect it to hamper the companyâs revenue growth in the near future.

If there isnât clear evidence of containment of the virus anytime soon, we believe the stock will see its P/S decline from the current level of 4.5x to around 4x, which combined with a slight reduction in revenues and margins could result in the stock price shrinking to as low as $110.

