Is Qorvo (QRVO) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Qorvo (QRVO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Qorvo is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. QRVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QRVO's full-year earnings has moved 24.30% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, QRVO has gained about 7.90% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 2.04% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Qorvo is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, QRVO belongs to the Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.59% so far this year, so QRVO is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track QRVO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

