Is Qorvo (QRVO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Qorvo (QRVO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of QRVO and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Qorvo is one of 612 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. QRVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QRVO's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, QRVO has returned 7.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.07% on average. This means that Qorvo is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, QRVO belongs to the Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.99% so far this year, so QRVO is performing better in this area.

QRVO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

