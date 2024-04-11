Is Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Qifu Technology, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 314 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Qifu Technology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, QFIN has moved about 25.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 7.5% on average. This means that Qifu Technology, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.7%.

Over the past three months, Gorilla Technology Group Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 55%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Qifu Technology, Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14% this year, meaning that QFIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Qifu Technology, Inc. and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

