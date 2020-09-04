Is QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of QGEN and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

QIAGEN N.V. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 902 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. QGEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QGEN's full-year earnings has moved 19.65% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, QGEN has returned 38.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.17% on average. This shows that QIAGEN N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, QGEN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 394 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.85% this year, meaning that QGEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

QGEN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

