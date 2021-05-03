Is Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Q2 Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Q2 Holdings had US$557.5m of debt, up from US$424.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$539.1m in cash leading to net debt of about US$18.4m.

A Look At Q2 Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:QTWO Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Q2 Holdings had liabilities of US$145.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$627.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$539.1m and US$37.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$196.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Q2 Holdings has a market capitalization of US$5.86b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Carrying virtually no net debt, Q2 Holdings has a very light debt load indeed. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Q2 Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Q2 Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 28%, to US$403m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate Q2 Holdings's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$85m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$28m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Q2 Holdings you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

