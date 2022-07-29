Is Q2 Earnings Beat Less Likely for Affiliated Managers (AMG)?

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. AMG is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 1, before the opening bell. While its earnings in the quarter are expected to have declined from the year-ago reported figure, revenues are likely to have improved.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from an improvement in revenues and growth in the assets under management (AUM) balance, partly offset by higher expenses.



The company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 5%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote

Earnings & Revenue Projections for Q2

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.00, which has been unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a marginal decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is $4.27.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $592.4 million, indicating 1% year-over-year growth. Our estimate for total revenues is $626 million.

Management Expectations for Q2

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $215-$220 million. The guidance suggests modest growth in performance fees.



Interest expenses are expected to be $29 million, suggesting no change from the prior quarter’s reported number. Controlling interest depreciation is expected to remain at the fourth-quarter 2021 level of $2 million.



The company’s share of reported amortization and impairments is expected to be $32 million, indicating almost no change from the prior quarter’s reported number.



Intangible-related deferred taxes are projected to be $16 million, suggesting no change from the first-quarter 2022 level.



Other economic items (excluding any mark-to-market impact) are anticipated to be $1 million.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, the chances of Affiliated Managers beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time are low. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Affiliated Managers is -1.66%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

A couple of stocks from the same space worth a look are Noah Holdings Limited NOAH and Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOAH’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 3.8% over the past 60 days. The stock has lost 2.2 % in the past three months. NOAH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Capital Southwest’s earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have been revised marginally upward over the past 60 days. The stock has lost 12% over the past three months. CSWC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.