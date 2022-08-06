Is Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Popular Amongst Insiders?

Every investor in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Puyi is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$507m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Puyi.

NasdaqGM:PUYI Ownership Breakdown August 6th 2022

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Puyi?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Puyi might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NasdaqGM:PUYI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Puyi. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Puyi's case, its Top Key Executive, Haifeng Yu, is the largest shareholder, holding 73% of shares outstanding. Advance Tycoon Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Renaissance Technologies LLC holds about 0.03% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Puyi

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Puyi Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own US$372m worth of shares in the US$507m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Puyi. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 14%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Puyi better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Puyi you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

