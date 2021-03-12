Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Sector - Tech fund category, Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) could be a potential option. PGTAX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We note that PGTAX is a Sector - Tech option, and this area is loaded with many options. Found in a wide number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, tech companies are everywhere. Thus, Sector - Tech mutual funds that invest in technology let investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversifies approach.

History of Fund/Manager

Putnam Funds is based in Canton, MA, and is the manager of PGTAX. Putnam Global Technology A debuted in January of 2009. Since then, PGTAX has accumulated assets of about $498.33 million, according to the most recently available information. Di Yao is the fund's current manager and has held that role since December of 2012.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 34.61%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 32.5%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. PGTAX's standard deviation over the past three years is 22.13% compared to the category average of 17.1%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 18.47% compared to the category average of 14.35%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.03, which means it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. PGTAX's 5-year performance has produced a positive alpha of 15.58, which means managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, PGTAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.10% compared to the category average of 1.36%. PGTAX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $500; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Putnam Global Technology A ( PGTAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

