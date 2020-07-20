Is PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. (PRPL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. (PRPL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 172 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PRPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRPL's full-year earnings has moved 198.10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PRPL has gained about 118.48% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 9.19%. This means that PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PRPL belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.60% so far this year, meaning that PRPL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to PRPL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

