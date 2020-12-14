Is PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is PulteGroup (PHM). PHM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.34. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.86. PHM's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.12 and as low as 4.24, with a median of 10.38, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that PHM has a P/CF ratio of 8.18. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PHM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.76. Over the past year, PHM's P/CF has been as high as 11.91 and as low as 4.50, with a median of 8.95.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in PulteGroup's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PHM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.