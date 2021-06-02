Is PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PulteGroup (PHM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PHM and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

PulteGroup is a member of our Construction group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 24.90% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PHM has returned about 34.88% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 23.64% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that PulteGroup is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, PHM belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.97% so far this year, so PHM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to PHM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

