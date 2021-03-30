Is PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. PulteGroup (PHM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

PulteGroup is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 6.13% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PHM has returned about 19.69% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.37% on average. This shows that PulteGroup is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, PHM belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.17% so far this year, so PHM is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track PHM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

