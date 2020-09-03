Is PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of PulteGroup (PHM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PulteGroup is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 35.95% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PHM has returned about 18.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 10.39% on average. As we can see, PulteGroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PHM belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.23% so far this year, so PHM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on PHM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

