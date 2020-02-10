Is PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of PulteGroup (PHM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

PulteGroup is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 102 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 4.65% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PHM has returned 18.81% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 1.54%. This means that PulteGroup is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PHM belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.78% so far this year, so PHM is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track PHM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

