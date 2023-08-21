Is PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PulteGroup (PHM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PulteGroup is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 27.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PHM has returned 74.2% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 28.5%. This shows that PulteGroup is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL). The stock is up 134.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure's current year EPS has increased 16.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, PulteGroup is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.5% so far this year, so PHM is performing better in this area.

Sterling Infrastructure, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #37. The industry has moved +22.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on PulteGroup and Sterling Infrastructure as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.