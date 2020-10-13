Is PulteGroup (PHM) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PulteGroup (PHM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PHM and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

PulteGroup is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHM's full-year earnings has moved 36.34% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PHM has moved about 27.53% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 15.76%. As we can see, PulteGroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PHM belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.90% so far this year, meaning that PHM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track PHM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

