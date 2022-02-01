Is Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Pulmatrix's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2021, Pulmatrix had US$53m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$18m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.9 years from September 2021. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Pulmatrix will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqCM:PULM Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

How Well Is Pulmatrix Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Pulmatrix actually boosted its cash burn by 27%, year on year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 46% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Pulmatrix Raise More Cash Easily?

While Pulmatrix seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Pulmatrix has a market capitalisation of US$22m and burnt through US$18m last year, which is 82% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Pulmatrix's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Pulmatrix's cash runway was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, Pulmatrix has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course Pulmatrix may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

