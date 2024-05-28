Is PSLDX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Government - Bonds: Misc fund category, PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional (PSLDX) could be a potential option. PSLDX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

PSLDX is one of many Government - Bonds: Misc funds to choose from. In their portfolios, Government - Bonds: Misc funds hold securities issued by the United States' federal government, which are often seen as risk-free assets and described as extremely low-risk from a default perspective. While a mixed approach usually results in a medium yield and risk profile, this fund category focuses across the curve, meaning the yields and interest rate sensitivity will vary.

PSLDX finds itself in the PIMCO Funds family, based out of Newport Beach, CA. PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional made its debut in August of 2007, and since then, PSLDX has accumulated about $707.55 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. PSLDX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.14% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -4.94%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 15.5%, the standard deviation of PSLDX over the past three years is 30.43%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 28.31% compared to the category average of 14.43%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, PSLDX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared to the category average of 0.44%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, PSLDX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1 million and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Overall, even with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional ( PSLDX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a good potential choice for investors right now.

